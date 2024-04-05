Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury submits nomination in Karimganj

Silchar: Though the party was in deep crisis after the local MLA switched allegiance to the BJP, the Congress candidate in Karimganj Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury on Thursday put up a show of strength as he filed nomination with a huge rally. A visibly confident Chowdhury said, each and every Congress worker was as much influential as any MLA. “Our victory is guaranteed, the margin will also be huge,” he claimed.

Karimganj Lok Sabha seat this time had snatched all limelight as it was for the first time after the independence, this seat, consisting of two Muslim-dominated districts of Karimganj and Hailakandi, was unreserved. Muslim voters outnumbered their Hindu counterparts by a margin not less than 1.75 lakh. The AIUDF had also fielded its candidate, and the arithmetic was evident and simple, the more division in Muslim votes between the Congress and the AIUDF, the more bright was chances of the BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah to retain the seat.

On Wednesday Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Mallah in nomination filing and addressed a rally. Hafiz Rashid on his way to the Returning Officer’s chamber to file his nomination, said, despite of the presence of the Chief Minister and his posse of high profile MLAs and leaders, the BJP rally failed to garner support from the commoners while the Congress had outnumbered the ruling party today. “The difference is clear and so is obvious the result,” Chowdhury claimed.

