16 schools participate in Megha Chutia Memorial Inter-School debate competition

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Durlav Chandra (DC) Gogoi Jakaichuk HS School, Charing, in Sivasagar district, organized Megha Chutia Memorial Sivasagar district-level inter-school debating competition on Saturday at the school on the eve of the school’s diamond jubilee celebration. A total of 16 schools and colleges hailing from the district participated in the competition. Reshma Nasrin, a student of Shastriji High School, Konwerpur, was awarded the best debater in the competition held on the topic ‘Lack of moral education is the root cause of youth unrest (according to the House).’ Shantipriya Gogoi of DC Gogoi Jakaichuk HS School and Jimmy Bora of Sibsagar Government Multipurpose Higher Secondary School won the 2nd and 3rd best debater award respectively. The competition was conducted by noted educationist and dramatist Prasanta Sarma. Pranjal Protim Borah, Assistant Professor of Jhanji HNS College, and Dr Siva Prasad Mili, Assistant Professor of Sibsagar Girls College, took part as judges in the competition. Earlier, Deoraja Janata Higher Secondary School won the best team title and DC Gogoi Jakaichuk Higher Secondary School won the second-best team. The competition sub-committee informed that successful competitors and teams would be awarded trophies, certificates, and cash prizes at the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebration of the school to be held on December 28.

