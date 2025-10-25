Renowned poet Prema Gogoi’s 81st birthday celebrated in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The 81st birthday of eminent Assamese poet, writer, and historian Prema Gogoi was celebrated on Friday with warmth and reverence. The celebration took place in the evening at the poet’s residence in Joysagar.

Marking the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held where the veteran litterateur shared his reflections on his long literary journey. Speaking on the occasion, Prema Gogoi said, “From the 1950s and 60s till today, I have been writing stories, poems and essays drawn from my own experiences, which have given me immense mental satisfaction. Writers like us have always tried to inspire the younger generation through our words for the welfare of humanity.

He further added that times had changed drastically and instead of creation, the world seems to be moving toward destruction. “Writers now have to be cautious with every word. Artistes and writers like us, who strive for peace, are finding it suffocating to exist in this world of aggression. Yet, amid all this, we continue to pray for peace through our writings, hoping for some good to prevail,” Gogoi remarked emotionally.

On behalf of Sibsagar Press Club, members Himanshu Neog and Monirul Islam Bora felicitated Prema Gogoi with a traditional Phulam Gamusa and a bundle of books as birthday presents.

Several literary and cultural organizations, including the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Sivasagar Zilla Kavi Sanmilan, Rangpur Xahitya Xabha, Sivasagar District Journalists’ Association, Jorhat and Golaghat Zilla Kavi Sanmilan, Sanskritik Mahasabha Axom, and Sadou Axom Bihu Sanskriti Charcha Mancha also extended their greetings to the veteran writer.

