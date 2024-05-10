Lakhimpur district registers 92.80 overall pass percentage in Higher Secondary Final Examinations

LAKHIMPUR: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results of the Higher Secondary Final Examinations on Thursday. The result revealed that Lakhimpur district has registered 92.80 per cent as overall pass percentage. In the district, out of the 11,699 students who appeared for the examination, 10,855 students were successful. The results further broke down into divisions with 2832 students achieving the first division, 4978 students securing the second division and 3047 students securing the third division.

In the Arts Stream, a total of 9088 students appeared for the examination in the district, out of which 8571 students passed. Among them 1979 students secured first division, 4014 students secured second division while 8571 students secured third division. The overall pass percentage of Arts stream in the district is 94.31. In Science Stream, a total of 1928 students cleared the examination out of 2202 students who appeared. Among them 768 students secured first division, 794 students secured second division while 366 students secured third division. The overall pass percentage of Science Stream in the district is 87.55. On the other hand, the overall pass percentage of Lakhimpur district in Commerce Stream is 87.44. A total of 398 students appeared for the examination in Commerce Stream in the district, out of which 348 students passed. Out of them, 84 students bagged first division, 164 students bagged second division and 100 students bagged third division. In vocational stream, one student was unsuccessful while one student secured first division, 6 students secured second division while 3 students secured third division.

