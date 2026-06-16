16th annual Baikho Puja celebrated with traditional fervour at Boko Baikho Hadam

Rooted in ancestral traditions, folk artistes enthralled the audience with Killabhanga

and Baranakakai dances, preserving Rabha cultural values through performance

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The 16th annual Baikho Puja was celebrated with grandeur at Baikho Hadam in Boko. The event was organized by the Boko Regional All Rabha Students’ Union, the Rabha Women’s Council, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

The day-long programme began with flag hoisting, homage to martyrs, and a tree plantation drive, followed by traditional rituals performed by Baibra (Rabha priests) from Dayrong, Goalpara. Chickens and pigs were offered as sacrifices to the deities, informed Boko Regional ARSU president Sujit Rabha.

In keeping with the festive spirit, a vibrant traditional multicoloured dance competition, known as “Bohurongi,” was held, featuring thirteen teams from the Boko region. The Khenapara team secured first prize, while the Pub Turukpara team won second place, announced Kamrup District ARSU assistant secretary Ankur Rabha.

Boko ARSU president Dibya Rabha remarked that the annual Baikho Puja aims to preserve Rabha traditions from the influence of modernity and Western culture, ensuring their continuity for future generations. Another highlight of the event was the Lewatana (tug-of-war) competition, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from both men and women. Winners in both categories received Rs. 3,000 each, while the runners-up were awarded Rs. 2,000.

Kamrup District ARSU president Anand Rabha stated that Baikho Puja is performed to ward off misfortune, ensure good harvests, promote community welfare, and protect people from diseases. The event was conducted smoothly under the leadership of organising committee president Manoranjan Rabha and secretary Bipindra Rabha. Distinguished attendees included Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council chairman Sonaram Rabha, executive member Sumit Rabha, Arjun Chettri, and Aditya Rabha.

The most captivating attraction was the traditional “Killabhanga” and “Baranakakoi Khukchi” (fire test) dances performed by Rabha Baibra priests before hundreds of spectators. Devotees received blessings after offering prayers and participating in the rituals.

Also Read: Traditional Baikho Puja celebrated in Bamunigaon, showcasing rich Rabha cultural heritage and customs