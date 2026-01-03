16th annual Chandubi Festival begins with cultural and traditional programmes

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The five-day-long 16th annual Chandubi festival began on Wednesday at the premises of Chandubi lake under Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district. The festival is being organized jointly by the Barduar Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union and the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee.

The festival commenced with the hoisting of the flag by Bichitra Rabha, President of the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee. The event, Chandubi Festival 2026, was formally inaugurated by Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC). The exhibition gate at Langabura was inaugurated by noted social worker Manoj Rabha.

The Chand Sadagar Memorial Stage was inaugurated by eminent actress Asha Bordoloi, while the traditional indigenous sports events were inaugurated by Ajit Rabha, Member of the RHAC. The traditional food fair was inaugurated by Nayanjyoti Das, Forest Range Officer, Loharghat, and the trade fair by Kangkanjyoti Kaushik, Forest Range Officer, Kulsi.

A public meeting held in the afternoon, presided over by Satyajit Rabha, witnessed the release of the festival souvenir Lakeya, edited by Khanindra Barnil, recipient of the Young Writer Award. The souvenir was released by Anup Kumar Medhi, State Executive Member of the BJP, who extended his best wishes for the success of the festival. He described Chandubi lake as a matter of pride not only for Palasbari but for Assam and the world, adding that the souvenir would help people gain deeper knowledge about the lake.

During another book release session, Hemanga Thakuria, MLA, attended as the chief guest and described Chandubi lake as one of the world’s historically significant lakes, as it was formed due to the 1897 earthquake. He emphasised the need to promote the lake and preserve its surrounding ecology and cultural heritage. Addressing the gathering, Tankeswar Rabha, CEM of RHAC, spoke about the biodiversity of Chandubi lake and its social and economic significance. He appreciated the festival committee for promoting the lake but stressed the need for further efforts in its conservation and promotion.

Among others present were folk culture researcher Bhubin Rabha, Rabha leaders Dhananjay Rabha, Ramakanta Rabha, Nripen Rabha, former President of Palasbari Xahitya Xabha Mayaram Das, sports organizer Sukumaar Medhi, and several other dignitaries. Cultural programmes featuring traditional dance, music, and performances by Rabha, Bodo, and other indigenous communities were also held.

The five-day-long Chandubi Festival began on January 1 and will be celebrated till January 5, featuring a series of cultural, literary, and traditional events.

