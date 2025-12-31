Assam: 16th Chandubi festival to begin from January 1 at Chandubi Beel

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The 16th Chandubi festival will be celebrated with a five-day programme from January 1 at the historic Chandubi beel, located in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area of South Kamrup district. The festival, held every year from January 1, showcases the rich cultural heritage of various communities through vibrant programmes. The festival will feature folk dances, traditional cuisine, indigenous games, ethnic attire, and exhibitions reflecting the region’s diverse and living traditions.

With the objective of conserving the biodiversity of Chandubi beel, the Barduar–Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union and the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee have been jointly organizing the festival since 2010. On January 1, the festival will begin at 8 am with flag hoisting by Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee president Bichitra Rabha. At 9 am, the festival will be formally inaugurated by RHAC Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha.

MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi will attend as the chief guest, while Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria will be present as guest of honour. On January 2, a cultural procession will be flagged off at 10 am by Simanta Shekhar, Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation. Cultural programmes from 2 pm will be attended by West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, ARSU General Secretary Dr Subhash Rabha, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Rajen Medhi, and others.

On January 3, a seminar on ‘Customs and Traditions in Tribal Rural Society and Their Unwritten Scientific Basis’ will be organized, moderated by folklorist Bhubin Rabha. On January 4, felicitation programmes will be organized for Green Oscar awardee wildlife biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman and Adi Sathi awardee Jitul Rabha, a member of the Anchalik Panchayat. Rabha Hasong Chairman Sonaram Rabha, along with several leaders of social and cultural organizations, will attend the programme. On January 5, cultural programmes will be held from 10 am, followed by a prize distribution ceremony at 11 am. BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary will attend as the chief guest.

