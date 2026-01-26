16th National Voters’ Day observed with enthusiasm across Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: On the occasion of the 16th National Voters’ Day, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, along with his cabinet colleagues, took the Voters’ Pledge administered by Keshabananda Taid, Election Officer, Kokrajhar, in presence of Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Kokrajhar. The pledge reaffirmed the commitment to uphold and strengthen the democratic traditions of the country and to maintain the dignity of free, fair, and peaceful elections, while voting in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, language, or any inducement. More than 6,000 workers of the Daloabari tea estate, Kokrajhar, also took the pledge, showcasing strong and vibrant grassroots-level participation in democracy.

GOLAGHAT: The 16th National Voters’ Day was celebrated across all polling stations in Golaghat district and at the District Commissioner’s Office on Sunday with a series of colourful events. At the programme, officials and employees of the district administration, BLOs (Booth Level Officers), and BLO supervisors took a voter awareness pledge. Five newly-enrolled youth voters were honoured, and prizes were distributed to winners of competitions organized by local schools. The events, aimed at encouraging active participation in the democratic process, are expected to strengthen voter awareness efforts.

HAFLONG: The 16th National Voters’ Day (NVD) was observed on Sunday at the District Commissioner’s Office, Haflong. The programme was chaired by Election Officer Bruhid Rabha, ACS, who addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of electoral participation. The event was attended by newly-enrolled voters who have recently attained the age of 18 and will be exercising their franchise for the first time. Parents of the first-time voters were also present on the occasion. Election Officer Bruhid Rabha, ACS, explained the objective and significance of National Voters’ Day, emphasizing the role of young voters in strengthening democracy. Assistant Commissioner Mithinga Daimary, ACS, administered the National Voters’ Day pledge to those present.

