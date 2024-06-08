17th All Assam Prize Money Quiz Competition to be held on June 9 at Nalbari District

Nalbari: The 17th All Assam Prize Money Quiz Competition will be held on June 9 at Nalbari District Library Hall in collaboration with Axom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad Town committee and Axom Time in memory of martyrs Tulu Talukdar and Dwipjyoti Lahkar. The registration fee for this open quiz competition is Rs 200. The first prize is Rs. 7,000 with trophy and certificate followed by the second prize Rs. 5,000 with trophy and certificate and the third prize Rs. 3,000 with trophy and certificate. There will also be special awards for the best audience. A written quiz competition for school children (up to class XII) will also be held. There can be two contestants in each team participating in both the quiz competitions.

