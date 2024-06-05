State-Level Quiz Competition on 'Pragyar Anweshan' Organized by 'Sanskriti Sangrakshan aru Bikash Kendra, Asom' and 'Sanskrit Bharati, Darrang' on June 8

MANGALDAI: ‘Sanskriti Sangrakshan aru Bikash Kendra, Asom’ in association with ‘Sanskrit Bharati, Darrang’ is going to organize a daylong programme on ‘Pragyar Anweshan’ (in Quest for Knowledge) on June 8. To mark the programme, a state level quiz competition will be organized at the meeting hall of Mangaldai Sanatan Dharma Sabha followed by a written quiz competition for the students upto class VIII standard from 10 am onwards.

Eminent quiz masters duo namely Deputy Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Dilip Kumar Sarma and Deputy Editor of Dainik Asom Dipankar Koushik will take part in it. Industrialist of repute Mukul Chandra Deka will offer floral tribute at the portrait of ‘Bharat Mata’ and Shankar Das of Rastriya Swangsevak Sangha will ceremonially release the book “Quizor Prithivit Ebhumuki” compiled by Gautam Sarma.

In the inaugural function to be inaugurated by Durlav Sarkar- Founder and Director of Gurukul Group of Educational Wing- a premier academic institution of Darrang, senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das will deliver his speech on the topic ‘Sanskritik Oitijyorey Mohian Darrang’ highlighting glorious cultural heritage of Darrang.

Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, legislators Basanta Das and Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, District Collector Munindra Nath Ngatey, former legislator Guru Jyoti Das and Principal of Mangaldai College Dr Kamala Kanta Bora will grace the function. President of Sanskrit Bharati, Darrang Gautam Sarma has appealed all section to extend a helping hand and all round cooperation to make the programme a successful one.

