17th Annual Conference of ABSU at Bodoland University Concludes, Emphasizing Commitment to Bodo Nationalism

KOKRAJHAR: The 17th annual conference of the Bodoland University unit ABSU-cum- fresher’s social day, a momentous occasion marked by erudite deliberations, cultural efflorescence and commemorative initiatives that underscored the organization’s unwavering commitment to Bodo nationalism concluded on Tuesday in the auditorium hall of the university.

The two-day extravaganza with a historic delegate convention, congregating esteemed representatives from the affiliated colleges to address pressing academic concerns, including protracted examination delays, egregious result discrepancies, and chronic faculty shortages.

The general secretary of ABSU Kanindra Basumatary, delivered a poignant and impassioned address on Bodo nationalism, emphasizing the imperative of cultural preservation and the necessity of fostering a cohesive community.

The concluding day witnessed a solemn and reverential flag hoisting ceremony and tribute to martyrs, led by Rwdwm Basumatary, president, Bodoland University unit ABSU, and Kwrwmdao Wary, vice president, ABSU. The open session featured insightful and perspicacious speeches by ABSU president, Dipen Boro, stressing the pivotal role of youth empowerment in nation-building while Vice Chancellor of the Bodoland University Prof. B.L. Ahuja, alongside Registrar, Dr. Subung Basumatary, collectively underscored the importance of academic excellence and cultural heritage.

The event also showcased the inauguration of the Martyr’s Tomb, ABSU flag pole and boundary wall with artistic works, spearheaded by local MLA, Lawrence Islary and dignitaries including Dr. Subung Basumatary, Raju Narzary and ABSU members of the Bodoland University unit thereby cementing the organization’s legacy and perpetuating its ideals.

The freshmen welcome ceremony saw Manoj Basumatary and Rwnswndri Uzir being crowned as “Mr. and Miss” fresher’s respectively in a joyous celebration of youthful exuberance. The grand finale, a cultural night, featured an inter-departmental dance competition and mesmerizing performance by renowned artist Fungbili Basumatary, leaving an indelible mark on the audience.

