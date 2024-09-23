Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya holds interactive session at Bodoland University

KOKRAJHAR: The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, held an interactive session at Bodoland University on Saturday. During his address, the governor emphasized the crucial role of universities and students in the development of the nation. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees them as one of the country’s greatest strengths. The governor urged students and faculty to work towards making Bodoland University a top educational destination.

BTC Chief Pramod Boro, speaking at the event, assured that the government is actively addressing the university’s issues to support its growth. He also reiterated BTC’s dedication to enhancing the educational framework across the BTR.

The meeting also saw the participation of DC Masanda Pertin, Vice Chancellor Prof. Babu Lal Ahuja, along with other officials, professors, and students.

Also Read: Assam: Arson in Boko Coaching Academy premises; students seek justice

Also Watch: