18 BJP leaders and workers join United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in Gossaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: On Monday evening, as many as 18 BJP leaders and workers of Gossaigaon town joined the UPPL. UPPL General Secretary Raju Kr Narzary felicitated them with party scarves and hoped that they would be able to work together for the welfare of the people of the region. Earlier, 20 BJP workers of Saraibil area also joined the UPPL on the same day.

Taking to a group of mediapersons in Gossaigaon, Raju Kr Narzary said that many star campaigners of BJP including Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Ashok Singhal, and APCC President Gaurav Gogoi had been campaigning for their candidates but that the UPPL had nothing to worry about.

