18 BPF Leaders and Members Join UPPL in Major Setback for Hagrama Mohilary

KOKRAJHAR: In a major setback for Hagrama Mohilary’s BPF, as many as 18 active leaders and members of the BPF and the ex-BLT Welfare Society led by Kabiranjan Brahma, general secretary of central committee, Ex-BLT Welfare Society who is also the Executive Member of the BPF have joined the UPPL in the grand public gathering on the occasion of 9th foundation day of the UPPL held at Bengtol in Chirang district on Tuesday.

The new members who joined UPPL include Kabiranjan Brahma, Executive Member of central committee, BPF and general secretary of Ex-BLT Welfare Society, Nani Gopal Narzary, president of Debargaon Block BPF, Deepak Narzary, and others. All the new members except Bhum Basumatary and Nisthar Basumatary, were also active members of Ex-BLT Welfare Society.

The president of UPPL and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro felicitated the new members with traditional Aronai in the presence of cabinet minister and founder of UPPL-UG Brahma, cabinet minister Atul Bora, vice president of the UPPL and the Deputy Chief Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, Speaker Katiram Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary and EMs of BTC.

