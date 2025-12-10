19-year-old girl missing in Dibrugarh, family suspects kidnapping 

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: 19-year-old Barsha Gope of Dibrugarh has been missing since November 25, but even after 15 days, the police have failed to find her whereabouts. Her last location was at Graham Bazar, Dibrugarh. The family members have filed a kidnapping case at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh. Barsha is a daughter of Ranjit Gope of Kadomoni, KC Gogoi path, near SKV School in Dibrugarh.

“My sister Borsha Gope has been missing since November 25. On that day, she left her workplace saying that she was going home to have food, but she neither reached home nor returned to her workplace. Since then, her whereabouts are completely unknown. On the same day, we lodged a missing FIR at Gabharupathar outpost, but did not receive any proper response,” said Anamika Gope.

She said, “After that, we approached the Dibrugarh police station, then the Crime Branch office, Dibrugarh, and later the DC’s office as well. Everywhere, we were asked to wait. But our condition is very serious. My father, mother, and grandmother are all seriously ill due to extreme mental stress and worry. In our continuous efforts to find her, we also lodged a complaint at Banipur NF Railway.”

Anamika also said that Barsha had a boyfriend to whom she had made her last phone call before going missing. She said that he had already been interrogated by the police and was also searching for Barsha along with them.

She added, “We don’t have any CCTV footage because all the CCTVs are not working. We are helpless and don’t know what to do. We suspect that my sister has been kidnapped.”

