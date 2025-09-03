1st Assam Police Battalion marks 77th Raising Day with tribute, awards, and cultural events

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The 1st Assam Police Battalion, headquartered at Legeri Pukhuri of Nazira, celebrated its 77th Raising Day on Monday. The battalion was initially formed as the Assam Rail Force in 1942 during the British era and later played a crucial role as an Auxiliary Force during World War II.

The battalion was formally established as the 1st Assam Police Battalion on July 15, 1942, and its first headquarter was set up at Dergaon’s Kopahtoli field on August 1, 1952. Later, in 1983, the battalion was shifted to its current location at Legeri Pukhuri.

The day-long celebrations began with a martyrs’ memorial ceremony, followed by a tree plantation drive. The chief guest, Battalion Commander Musleh Uddin Ahmed, along with the Commander of the 4th Assam Command Battalion, Mihirjit Gaiyan, emphasized the importance of duty and sacrifice in ensuring national security and public welfare. They also paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

During the ceremony, several jawans were awarded certificates for their exceptional performance in various tasks. The evening saw a thrilling friendly football match, followed by a vibrant cultural programme that concluded the celebrations.

