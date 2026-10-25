2 bodies recovered in Assam’s Dima Hasao district within four days

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A series of body recoveries has triggered concern in Assam’s Dima Hasao district. On Friday, the body of an unidentified person was recovered from a forest near Gidingpur in Maibang.

Notably, the body of another unidentified person had been recovered from the Diyung river near New Haflong on October 20. The recovery of another body within four days has raised concerns across the district.

The incident came to light on Friday after locals spotted the body lying in the forest at Gidingpur, triggering alarm in the area. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and initiated the necessary procedures to recover the body. Considering the seriousness of the incident, Dima Hasao Senior Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakoti also visited the site on Friday. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. The circumstances surrounding the death and the exact cause of death also remain unclear. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of death and identify the deceased.