20-bedded Employees’ State Insurance Corporation hospital inaugurated at Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: A 20-bedded ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) hospital was inaugurated along with the laying of foundation stone for 100-bedded ESIC hospital at Tinsukia on Thursday in sync with the observance of 73rd anniversary of ESIC hospitals in India. Rameswar Teli, Union Minister for Labour, Petroleum & Natural Gas was present as chief guest who after inaugurating the 20-bedded hospital also performed bhumi puja at the foundation laying site.

Addressing a meeting after these events, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Director General of ESCI, Government of India said 165 ESCI have been established in India across several states of which 59 hospitals are administered by the Centre while 106 hospitals are by the respective States. Among those who spoke on the occasion were Sanjoy Kishan Minister for Labour & Tea Tribes Welfare Department, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, member of ESIC Board Sanjay Singh, Pabitra Gogoi Chairman Tinsukia Municipal Board besides other dignitaries.

