Assam: Highway-affected villagers of Dima Hasao threaten stir

Haflong: Hundreds of NH-affected villagers of Dima Hasao warned to stage a dharna in front of the main gate of NC Hills Autonomous Council from Monday if the revenue department fails to submit their compensation bills within Sunday. This decision was taken in the meeting held on Thursday at the district library auditorium hall led by N C Hills Indigenous students’ forum.

Earlier on February 17, a meeting was held between representatives of affected families and members of the Damage Assessment Committee headed by Dima Hasao District Commissioner Simanta Das, NCHAC PS (N) Debanon Daulagupu, and NHAI PD Anand Lal.

The meeting discussed compensation to 28 villages residing along the Nrimbanglo to Harangajao stretch road whose land was affected by the dumping of the earth during the construction of the highway. Over 900 families have been affected and are demanding compensation since the last decade.

David Keivom, president of the Indigenous Student Forum who is leading the affected families informed that the State government had agreed to pay compensation tuning to Rs. 22 crores and the assessment team had sought 7 days for re-assessment of the damaged land. Keivom said even after two weeks the revenue department is yet to submit the bills as per re-assessment which has enraged the affected people.

