200 activists of People’s Joint Action Committee for Boroland Movement (PJACBM) and People’s Democratic Movement for Boroland (PDMB) join BJP

KOKRAJHAR: In a new twist, as many as 200 activists of the People’s Joint Action Committee for Boroland Movement (PJACBM) and the People’s Democratic Movement for Boroland (PDMB) led by Jebrav Ram Muchahary have joined the BJP at a public meeting held at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the founder of PJACBM and PDMB Jebra Ram Muchahary said that after having series of thorough discussions in several rounds of general meetings of their like-minded erstwhile leaders and active members of the PJACBM and the PDMB, who were inactive after BTR accord, joined BJP on March 12 on the occasion of BTR Anchal Janjati Sanmilon (BTR Tribal Convention) at Green Field, Kokrajhar for the greater interest of the nation, state and the council.

Mashahary said, “Our team decided to join the BJP because it’s a National Political Party having its own ideology, vision, mission and systematic organizational structures and strength dedicating for the best interest of the nation and its citizens involving all sections of the people of the country for all round development which are lacking in other parties including our regional political parties. Moreover, our team are fully aware of this historic fact that both BTC (2003) and BTR (2020) accords are the blessings of the BJP as both the accords were signed during the BJP led NDA government at the centre and therefore, we decided to show our gratitude and to work for the party for all- round development of the council and its people,” he said adding that there had been local regional political parties namely the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) which already have alliances in the Legislative Assembly of Assam and are like team B of BJP in relationship. He also said their team had collectively chosen to be part and do politics with team A itself rather than team B for the best interest of the people of BTC for broader and inclusive politics and for equal opportunity, respectful constitutional status and all-round social and economic development for all. He further said they believed that various regional political parties had ruled BAC, BTC and BTR for the last 30 years but unfortunately, they couldn’t fulfil hopes and aspirations of the common people, especially in terms of delivering social and economic justice. As a result, the majority of people have suffered from social exclusion and purposeful denial of equal opportunity for both social and economic advancement due to party lines.

Former PDMB leaders said they witnessed rampant corruption and whimsical practices during these years of regional political party regimes in the council leading to disparity, disunity, distrust and chaos in society and therefore, they have come in the strong collective opinion that the BJP is the only hope and should be given a chance in near future to rule the BTC for full and proper implementations of the provisions of the accords and all-round development without any prejudices to affiliations of any regional political parties which will lead to peace, unity and prosperity of all in the council and establish stability in all respects. He also said their team was fully aware and convinced that the BJP cannot be an anti-tribal party as designed and campaigned by the opposition parties as many members among their teams who have been actively associated with the Indian Confederation of Indigenous and Tribal Peoples (ICITP) raised the issue of nominating a tribal candidature for the post of the President of India from 2007 to 2012 during 12th and 13th Presidency campaigns for the first time projecting late Dr. Ram Dayal Munda in 2007 and 2nd time projecting R. S. Mooshahary in 2012, the campaigns of which were led by Jebra Ram Muchahary with other national active workers of the ICITP. “Though our campaigns in 2007 and 2012 were sidelined by the then INC led UPA regimes but now at least the tribal sentiment is respected through nominating Droupadi Murmu as the first Adivasi President of the country by the BJP led NDA regime.

Moreover, Muchahary said they have strong belief that the ST Morcha of the BJP at all level will take good care for the protection, preservation and promotion of the indigenous faith, culture, language, traditions and intellectual properties for their total welfare of the indigenous and tribal people in the country at local, state and in the country for equal footings and development in all respects with rests of the people in the country.

