Assam: Joradia Temple foundation day celebrated

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Shri Shri Shibashambhu Kailashpati Mahalaya Temple at Joradia, situated at Manuhmari on the confluence of Sonitpur and Udalguri districts, turned into a spiritual hub as Hari Nam Kirtan echoed across the sacred grounds. The gathering of devotees from diverse linguistic and ethnic communities elevated the atmosphere, filling the land of Joradia with deep devotion and spiritual fervour.

The temple celebrated its foundation day with a vibrant two-day programme on Bhada 4 and 5 (August 21 and 22).

The festivities began on the first day at 5:00 PM with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by Shri Krishna Khodal. Later, at 7:00 PM, Shri Liladhar Nath carried out the recitation of the Maha Shiv Purana, marking the start of the devotional proceedings.

On the second day, the schedule commenced at 8:00 AM with the Dharma Flag hoisting ceremony. Despite his health challenges, retired Principal of Asomjyoti College, Keshab Baruah, personally attended to hoist the Dharma Flag. Several distinguished individuals graced the occasion, including Divyajyoti Nath, Principal of Asomjyoti Junior College, Damodar Upadhyay, Premadhar Sharma, and businessman Manoj Talukdar.

At 9:00 AM, the local women devotees performed the ritual Kalash Yatra (water procession), followed at 9:30 AM by the Maha Shiva Yajna led by priest Damodar Upadhyay and his team. As the day progressed, the spiritual offerings continued with a Bhagavat recitation by Dipen Nath, while in the evening, the local Bodo devotees enriched the event with soulful kirtans.

The night’s highlight began at 8:00 PM with the performance of renowned Nam artiste Karishma Nath, which drew massive crowds from both nearby and distant places. The Naam Kirtan venue, as well as Joradia square, transformed into a sea of devotees, turning the celebration into a grand spectacle of devotion.

The temple management committee played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the event. Under the leadership of its President, Balindra Kumar Nath, Vice-President Keshab Chandra Kalita, and Secretary Rupam Das, along with members Hemanta Chandra Nath, Mridul Patowary, Pranab Kumar Das, Mukheswar Boro, Bibek Bora, Shankar Deka, Dipak Khodal, Pranjal Medhi, Khagen Kalita, Shukleswar Medhi, and Kirtan Deka, the team worked tirelessly. Local residents acknowledged that the smooth and graceful execution of the programme was possible only through the committee’s efforts combined with the wholehearted support of the community.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Darrang–Udalguri MP and BJP State President Dilip Saikia laid the foundation stone of a cultural auditorium sanctioned for the temple.

Speakers also paid tribute to the temple’s Founder, Late Lalit Chandra Nath, recalling his immense contributions. They emphasized how, through tireless dedication and with his personal resources, he had constructed the temple, leaving behind a lasting legacy of Hindu faith that will continue to shine for generations.

Also Read: UPPL government trying to bring change with politics of honesty: Pramod Boro

Also Watch: