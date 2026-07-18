21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Dumper Truck Hits Bicycle in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A 21-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic road accident after a dumper truck allegedly hit the bicycle she was riding in the Chiring Chapori area of Dibrugarh on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Susmita Chetri (21 years), a resident of Margherita who was reportedly staying in a hostel in Dibrugarh, according to her friends.

As per preliminary information, Susmita was cycling through the Chiring Chapori area when the dumper truck allegedly collided with her, leaving her critically injured.

Officials of the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), who were present nearby, immediately rushed the injured woman to the hospital in a DMC vehicle. Despite the prompt response, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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