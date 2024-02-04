214 join Bodoland People’s Front , declaration of candidates in March: Hagrama Mohilary

KOKRAJHAR: As parliamentary election is nearing, different political parties have been working overtime to garner public support. A grand people’s gathering of BPF was held at Janagaon field, Titaguri in Kokrajhar on Saturday. As many as 214 people from UPPL, Ex-NDFB, ex-ABSU workers joined BPF. The new members were welcomed and felicitated by BPF president Hagrama Mohilary, vice president Kampa Borgoyari and Pramila Rani Brahma who was also a former cabinet minister of Assam.

Among the noted face who joined the BPF included Kamal Azad of UPPL, Leo Narzary, ex-NDFB, Jatindra Nath Brahm, ex-Deputy Manager of FCI, Jyati Prasad Brahma and ex-Deputy Secretary of BTC and former secretary of Balagaon unit ABSU.

Talking to media persons, the president of BPF Hagrama Mohilary said the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will announce its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the month of March. He said the victory of BPF both in Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri seats was imminent and they will be part of any coalition government at the centre and will move for ministerial berth at the centre. He also said the BPF will fight the election alone. Earlier, Mohilary attended an all-faith prayer meet at Janagaon Bathou Thanshali followed by grand public meeting. Several thousands of people from six BPF blocks-Debargaon, Salakati, Baokhungri, Dotma, Banargaon and Kokrajhar attended the grand public meeting.

