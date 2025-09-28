23 Asian Openbill storks found dead in Digboi after storm, 6 injured

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: At least 23 Asian Openbill storks were found dead and six others injured in the Ramnagar residential area of Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district, after a storm late Friday night. The incident was reported by local residents early Saturday morning.

Forest department personnel immediately rushed to the spot. Preliminary reports suggest that the combination of a severe storm and heavy rainfall on Friday evening caused the deaths.

The birds, which were roosting on trees, were caught off guard when several trees were uprooted by the storm. Many storks fell into waterlogged areas after the collapse of the trees, which reportedly proved fatal.

According to the Digboi Forest Division, the six injured storks are being treated at Karhaguri, near the Soraipung Bird Sanctuary in the Upper Dehing Reserve Forest (West Block), under departmental care.

“The deceased birds were cremated with due procedure to prevent the spread of infections among other wildlife,” informed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Digboi.

The Asian Openbill (Anastomus oscitans) is a medium-sized wading bird of the stork family (Ciconiidae). Commonly found in South and Southeast Asia—including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Myanmar—these storks prefer wetlands, marshes, paddy fields, and shallow water bodies. They feed primarily on aquatic snails, mollusks, frogs, and small fish, using their distinctive open-tipped bill to extract prey efficiently.

Officials have urged residents to remain alert during extreme weather events and to promptly report any similar incidents, stressing the importance of protecting wildlife in human-inhabited areas.

