JAMUGURIHAT: Two environment friendly youths of Towbhanga here Salman Pogag and Mukesh Linku rescued an injured Asian Open Stroke locally known as ‘Khamuk Bhonga’ and provided basic treatment and handed over it to a team of forest officials of Diplonga range on Thursday. The forest team took the injured bird to a local state veterinary and provided primary treatment. “We will release the bird after it heals to the sixth edition of the KNP& Tiger Reserve,” informed a forest official. The local residents have praised the initiative of the two youths.

While made a contact with Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya, assistant professor of Zoology department, THB College, he said that the species is known as Asian Openbill Stork whose Scientific name is Anastomus oscitans. It is distributed in Indian Subcontinent. As per IUCN 3.1 Red list category the species is categorised as “least concern”.

They have a strong beak and can break the shell of a snail very easily. Though they are “least concern” species the rapid destruction of their habitat is likely to categorize them as an endangered species.

