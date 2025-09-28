Bongaigaon: World Tourism Day Celebrated at Kakoijana Reserve Forest

Our Correspondent

Bongaigaon: World Tourism Day was celebrated today at Uzan Ravapara under Kakoijana Reserve Forest, Bongaigaon. The state-level event began with a tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg.

Tourism Secretary Dr. Debojit Khound delivered the welcome speech, while Tourism Director Ranojit Barakataki, DC Navadeep Pathak, and SP Mohanlal Meena were present.

Speakers including tourism promoter Ashish Phukan and Commissioner-Secretary Diganta Bora highlighted tourism’s role in cultural exchange, youth empowerment, and economic self-reliance.

As part of the programme, awards and felicitation were given to individuals and communities engaged in photography, guiding, homestays, and nature conservation, including Barekuri villagers of Tinsukia and Uzan Ravapara residents.

Also Read: Haflong Tourism Management Committee to Celebrate World Tourism Day with Showcase of Ethnic Food and Culture

Also Watch: