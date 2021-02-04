24 Bn SSB organizes various civic action programmes in Baksa district

A Correspondent



Baksa: The 24 Bn SSB is manning the Indo-Bhutan border and is securing the international border. Apart from mandated duties, 24 Bn SSB carried out some civic action programmes in its area of responsibility (covering Baksa and Udalguri districts) under supervision of Hrishikesh Sharma, Commandant, and other officers.

Basic computer course for unemployed youths of border area (HRD Programme) was provided. For this, 48 candidates were selected and they are currently undergoing 30 days course at Career Info Institution at Tamulpur in Baksa district.

Distribution of hygiene and sanitation items to adopted schools (7) and BPL category villagers from village Border Outpost Gaiden Chowk to Border Outpost of Nalapara under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and distribution of aAgricultural tool kits and high-yield seeds sourced from firms authorized by the Indian Council of AgriculturalResearch/State Seed Corporation were also carried out. Funds for the above programmes were kept under CAP(NE) at the disposal of 24 Bn SSB, Rangia by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Also, a border tour was organized under the aegis of 24 Bn Sandiksha for school students and women to inculcate a sense of patriotism in them.