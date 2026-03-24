24 candidates file nominations for six assembly seats in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As many as 24 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the six assembly constituencies of Dibrugarh district. On the final day for filing nominations, several high-profile candidates, including state Minister Bimal Borah, former Union MoS Rameswar Teli, and Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi of the BJP, submitted their nomination papers.

In the newly formed Chabua-Lahowal seat, the battle features BJP’s Binod Hazarika, Congress nominee Pranjal Ghatowar, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Bhuban Murari, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Inus Kumar Kandapan.

The Dibrugarh constituency will witness a three-way fight between sitting MLA and State Minister Prasanta Phukan of the BJP, Mainak Patra of the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and Kamal Hazarika of the Vikas India Party.

Khowang is poised for a high-profile showdown where AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi, BJP’s Chakradhar Gogoi, Dr Prabhakar Das of the JMM, and Independent candidate Biju Dowarah face off.

In Duliajan, former Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli (BJP) is pitted against Dhrubajyoti Gogoi of the Congress, Peter Minj of the JMM, and two Independent candidates, Biju Gogoi and Aruna Bora Hazarika.

In Tingkhong, a triangular contest is on the cards between sitting MLA and State Minister Bimal Borah (BJP), Bipul Gogoi of the Congress, and Mahavir Baske of the JMM.

Naharkatia presents the most diverse lineup with five candidates in the fray. Sitting MLA Taranga Gogoi (BJP) is challenged by Congress’s Pranati Phukan, Sanjay Bagh of the JMM, Mohendra Dhadhumia of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), and Independent Michael Kujur.

Also Read: Golaghat District: 21 Candidates File Nominations Across Five Constituencies