Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stresses development in Barak Valley

Silchar: On Tuesday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal gave her word that the Barak Valley will not face prejudice under the BJP government. Addressing a press meet, the former Chief Minister said, people of both the valley should only concentrate on unity and brotherhood so that the state could prosper further. He allayed all the fear and doubts of the Hindu Bengalis regarding the CAA rules as he explained that a portal has been launched and anybody seeking citizenship under this law could easily apply. Though the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his last three visits in the Barak Valley openly declared that all the issues relating to the citizenship that the Bengali Hindus had been facing would be solved in next six months, Sonowal avoided any such definite timeline. He rather assured that the governments both in Delhi and Dispur would positively address the issues that justice be delivered to all.

Sonowal stressed mainly on the development agenda. He said in last two terms the Narendra Modi government had sanctioned Rs 5.5 lakh crore for infrastructure development of the north east. Sonowal further reminded that during his term as the Chief Minister, the state government pumped Rs 4, 500 crores for the road development of the Barak Valley.

Later, Sonowal exchanged opinion with the leading citizens of Silchar. On Wednesday he will be addressing rallies in Karimganj.

