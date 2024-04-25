24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Rangia rescued Tokay Gecko Lizard from Indo-Bhutan border

Rangia: The 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Rangia rescued a rare species of Tokay Gecko Lizard on Tuesday at Guabari border outpost of 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Rangia (Assam) during a routine patrolling along the Indo-Bhutan border.

The rescued Tokay Gecko has been handed over to Kumarikata Forest Department. 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal is continuously carrying out such operations to fulfill its duty of protecting the India-Bhutan border. 24th Bn, with the co-operation of the bordering villagers, is holding regular meetings with them and encouraging them to inform the nearest SSB BOP/Coy or Unit Headquarters if they witness any kind of illigal activity or smuggling, stated a press release.

