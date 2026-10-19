Assam Scales Up Anti-Narcotics Fight and Border Vigils Amid Festive Milestone

Assam successfully hosted an unprecedented 9,002 Durga Puja pandals, highlighting deep internal stability. However, security operations have simultaneously intensified across the state.

Following a massive narcotics seizure in Amingaon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highly commended the ongoing multi-agency enforcement strategies. Shah stated online, "A decisive blow to drug networks! Congratulations to Assam CM and Assam Police for this sustained crackdown." State operations have recently cumulative over 945 related arrests and properties seized.

Parallelly, vigilance remains elevated along critical transit links. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) successfully intercepted and detained three Bangladeshi nationals at the Lumding Junction who had allegedly crossed borders using illicit network routes.

Meanwhile, infrastructural pushes continue to advance. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma recently inaugurated Northeast India’s very first Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Guwahati.

Highlighting long-term economic benchmarks, Chief Minister Sarma noted, "Assam must bridge the 75-year industrialisation gap with states like Karnataka by shifting attitudes and extending greater support to industrial investors."

The dual emphasis on stringent civil enforcement and rapid infrastructural modernisation underscores the state's current socio-economic direction.