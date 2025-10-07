25-member ABSU team attends swearing-in ceremony of Hagrama Mohilary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A 25-member team of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), central committee led by vice-president Umesh Daimary, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Hagrama Mohilary as the Chief of BTC and Rihon Daimary as Deputy Chief on Sunday at BTC Secretariat playground, Bodofa Nwgwr. An ABSU communiqué informed that the ABSU members took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Mohilary as a part of its solidarity to and welcoming the new government of BTC headed by Hagrama Mohilary.

ABSU vice-president Umesh Daimary extended his best wishes to Mohilary and his team and hoped that the new council government would fulfil their commitments in the election manifesto in letter and spirit. He also hoped that peace and communal integrity would prevail and the developments take place in an effective way.

Also Read: Pramod Boro congratulates Hagrama Mohilary on taking oath as BTC Chief

Also Watch: