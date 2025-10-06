Pramod Boro congratulates Hagrama Mohilary on taking oath as BTC Chief

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Outgoing CEM of BTR Pramod Boro on Sunday extended his congratulations to Hagrama Mohilary on taking oath as the Chief Executive Member of the 5th Bodoland Territorial Council.

Boro in his official site wrote, “My best wishes to Hagrama Mohilary, the Chief of BTC, and all the newly-elected members of the council who have been entrusted with the responsibility to serve the people of BTR.” He said that they would remain committed to playing a constructive role in strengthening democracy in BTR, and would continue working together to advance BTR’s journey of peace, progress, and holistic development for all the people and communities.

