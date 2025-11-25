25 years of episcopal ordination of Bishop Thomas Pulloppillil celebrated 

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 25 years of the episcopal ordination of Rev Thomas Pullopillil, Bishop of Bongaigaon Diocese, was celebrated, marking a memorable and grace-filled experience. Bishop Thomas Pulloppillil has been serving as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bongaigaon since 2000.

As a part of the programme, a cake was cut in the name of the 25 years of dedication of Bishop Thomas Pulloppillil by Rev Leopoldo Girelli, the Apoatolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, the Ambassador of the Holy See, in the presence of bishops of different dioceses and priests of churches as the chief guests of the conclusion ceremony.

As the Bishop of Bongaigaon, Pulloppillil has been providing spiritual guidance to the people of the diocese, which covers an area of over 13,600 square kilometers with a catholic population of around 75,000. He played a significant role in the dedication and blessing of the Christ, the Light of the World Cathedral in Bongaigaon on March 2, 2025, marking a historic moment for the diocese. The cathedral serves as a symbol of faith, unity, and spiritual renewal. He has been playing a key role in enlightening the society through education, and extends humanitarian support whenever crisis or conflicts occur.

He ordained Deacon Damiyan Borgoary as a Priest on February 4, 2024, at Michael Rua Catholic Church, Bengtol, and encouraged the use of digital media, ChatGPT, and artificial intelligence for evangelization in the North East region. He participated in the silver jubilee celebration of John Bosco Catholic Church in Kokrajhar on January 14, 2023, alongside Archbishop Emeritus Thomas Menamparampil and other clergy members. Under his leadership, the diocese has established various institutions, including Oriens Theological College, where he served as administrator. He also invited the Alphonsa Sadan congregation to start a center in the diocese, which provides care for intellectually disabled children and other community services.

Bishop Pulloppillil also serves as the chairman of the Seminary Formation Commission of the North East Bishops’ Council, contributing to the formation and development of seminarians in the region. He was ordained as a priest on April 6, 1981. After his appointment as Bishop of Bongaigaon on May 10, 2000, he has been involved in various significant events and initiatives in the diocese.

