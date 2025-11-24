Bongaigaon Catholic Diocese marks silver jubilee with two-day celebration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bongaigaon Diocese situated at Chapaguri in Chirang district celebrated its silver jubilee with a two-day programme from November 22 to 23 to mark its journey of twenty five years of service.

The silver jubilee was graced by Rev Leopoldo Girelli, the Apoatolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, the Ambassador of the Holy See as the chief guest of the conclusion ceremony.

In his speech, Girelli said that the Bongaigaon Diocese played a key role for the faithful and the welfare of the people and humanity. He said that the churches promoted good life among the people besides spiritual upgradation and enlightenment of society.

In his speech, MP Joyanta Basumatary said that Christianity had made vast contributions in Bodo history. The missionaries took the neglected tribal communities forward and enlightened them with education and social transformation, he said, adding that the Bodos witnessed social transformation and reformation of the society due to the Christian missionaries. He also said that the first Bodo history was written by missionaries in the 18th century.

On Saturday, the Bongaigaon Diocese hosted the 2nd year of the Novena in preparation for the ‘Great Jubilee of Salvation 2033’ with the theme ‘Children’ at Don Bosco College, Chapaguri, in Chirang district, where more than 100 children from 10 Dioceses of the North East Region participated.

The programme was initiated by the North East India Regional Bishops’ Council (NEIRBC), whose vision is to spiritually prepare the churches in North East India for the ‘Great Jubilee’ to be celebrated in 2033.

Sunday’s programme was attended by the Archbishop of Guwahati, John Mulachira, Diocese of Miyao, Guwahati, Shillong, Ningste, Dipu, Mizoram, Itanagar, Bongaigaon, Darjeeling, Auxiliary Bishop of Tura, Bhutan, former Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, and other church leaders.

