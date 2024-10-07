256 illegal migrants apprehended by Northeast Frontier Railway this year

Maligaon: Continuing the fight to detect illegal migrants (Bangladeshis and Rohingyas), the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has nabbed 256 illegal migrants and 18 Indian agents during checks across various stations of N.F. Railway from January till September.

In an incident on September 21, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a routine drive at Agartala Railway Station. While checking, they detected 11 suspicious persons at the station premises (4 females and 7 males). On interrogation, they could not provide any valid documents of their identity. Afterwards, they confessed that they entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were

planning to proceed towards Mumbai and Ahmedabad via train. Later, all the illegal migrants were handed over to Officer in Charge/Government Railway Police/Agartala for further legal action.

Several steps are taken by the RPF of N.F. Railway on a regular basis to keep a close eye on illegal migrants, rohingyas, and suspected persons at stations and trains. RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are very vigilant at different levels to detect any such kind of suspicious activity, stated a press release.

