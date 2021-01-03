265 road accidents in two days in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In two days from December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021 as many as 265 road traffic accident cases were attended by Mrityunjoy 108 in the State.

According to Mrityunjoy 108 sources, Sonitpur district has the highest number of 26 accidents in the State in the two days. It is followed by Kamrup with 22 accidents, Barpeta 19, Kamrup (M) 18, etc.

On December 31, 2020 there were a total of 90 accident cases in the State, the highest being Kamrup (M) and Kamrup with nine accidents each.

On January 1, 2021 a total of 175 accident cases were reported. Sonitpur topped the list with 21 accidents, followed by Barpeta with 16 cases, Udalguri 14 and Kamrup 13.