27-Year-Old Youth Lynched to Death, Another Injured in Sivasagar Over Suspected Mobile Theft

SIVASAGAR: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old youth was lynched to death, while another was severly injured on suspicions of stealing a mobile handset in Sivasagar on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Palu Gowala of Solegaon, Phukan Nagar in Sivasagar town. Meanwhile, Dadu Orang, who sustained severe injuries, was admitted to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Joysagar. According to sources, both Palu Gowala and Dadu Orang were accused of barging into a house and stealing a mobile phone. This triggered the locals to become violent and both the youths were brutally beaten.

A member of Orang’s family said that she was told by the robbed family that the two had entered their home and lifted the mobile phone. “When the police came, I also followed them. They told me that the two had entered their home and taken the mobile phone,” she said.

She also disclosed some of the names involved in the lynching incident. She said, “When I asked them who was involved, they gave me some names. One of them is named Bogoli, another goes by Tiku, while a third named Tarakeswar was involved in beating them.” Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident to apprehend those involved in the lynching.

