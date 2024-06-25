Employee of Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur Goes Missing

JAMUGURIHAT: One Nanindra Sarma, a grade IV employee of Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur went missing on May 11. According to information, an employee Sarma had gone out of his rented house in Tezpur, informing his wife that he had a night shift duty on that day but did not return to home. Since then his whereabouts have become untraceable, informed his wife Upama Sarma. The family members and the relatives tried their level best to locate his whereabouts but in vain. Upama Devi, the wife of the missing employee had registered an FIR at Tezpur Sadar PS and waited for his safe return in the rented house for many days. But after a month, gauging her husband’s no return, she recently shifted to Panpur under Jamuguri PS and started staying with her mother.

