270-year-old Boka-Khesa Bhaona tradition continues in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Thousands of devotees from distant places of the state visited the 270-year-old historic Boka-khesa Bhaona of Patolorchuk, Jamugurihat, which concluded on Monday with a two-day programme. On the day of Janmashtami, Nandotsav was observed along with the performance of ‘Krishna Janma Jatra’ bhaona. The second day was observed as ‘Boka-khesa’ bhaona as per age-old tradition. The villagers believe that if the age-old tradition is missed, misfortune happens in the area.

The Boka-khesa Bhaona is a peculiar tradition wherein a shed is prepared by digging the ground. After it, the villagers pour water and make it muddy and slippery. The performers assemble under the shed and perform devotional songs. Boka-khesa Bhaona is celebrated as a mark of joy on the birth of Lord Krishna.

