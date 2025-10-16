28 kg cannabis seized, two arrested in major drug bust at Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, Mazbat police under Udalguri district seized 28 kilograms of cannabis in an early morning operation on October 12 at Kalamonipara village.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Mazbat and Lalpani police personnel launched the raid around 4 am, during which they intercepted a scooter bearing registration number AS27D0244 and recovered the contraband.

Two suspected drug peddlers riding the vehicle were arrested on the spot.

Police sources informed that the international market value of the seized cannabis was approximately Rs 14 lakh. A case has been registered at Mazbat police station (Case No. 53/25) under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is ongoing to trace the wider supply network.

