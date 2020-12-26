28th biennial conference of Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samity concludes

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The two day-long 28th biennial conference of Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samity marked a usual departure by releasing a felicitation book on its founder president Bina Deka during her lifetime under the editorship of Kironmoyee Hazarika Baruah, on Friday.

Releasing the book, Dr Prakash Jyoti Barthakur, Principal, Doomdooma College, highly complimented Bina Deka's efforts towards organizing the women of Doomdooma belonging to all strata of society for constructive works under the banner of Lekhika Samaroh Samity and congratulated the members for taking such a novel step to record their acknowledgement and gratitude to the founder president. The conference got underway with subject committee meeting on Thursday which elected a new 26-member executive committee for 2021-22 with Kironmoyee Hazarika Baruah as president, Dipa Dutta Bhajani as secretary and Aparna Senapati as treasurer.

The second day's programme began with hoisting of flag by president Dr Meena Devi Baruah. It was followed by smrititarpan by adviser Bina Devi Bordoloi. The main function, which was presided over by president Dr Meena Devi Baruah, began with a chorus Chirosenehimorbhakhajanoni and Oh mor Shyamboronia presented by its members. Just after inauguration of the Bina Deka felicitation book published by its member Anju Konwar, a short story book Xaponor Parhasali by noted short story writer Dipti Thakur Goswami was released by Dr Meena Devi Baruah.

A CD cassette of a song composed by Dr Meena Devi Baruah and beautifully rendered by Runumoni Dutta Bhuyan was released by radio singer Madhurya Mahanta. The meeting was attended by Dhiren Deka, president of Assam Science Writers' Association as guest of honour and was addressed by Dr Prafulla Medhi, former Principal of Doomdooma College, and Jogendra Nath Baruah.

The songs presented by Madhurya Mahanta, Rupalim Gogoi and Jinumoni Gohain enthralled the audience. The names of the Jaymati Konwar commemorative short story competition was announced in the meeting while the prize winners of the flower show were awarded prizes.

Also Watch: Woman goes missing in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong

Also read: Morigaon district administration organized meeting on preparation for Junbeel Mela