28th Rongjali Bwisagu Fwrbw begins with traditional fervour in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: The 28th Rongjali Bwisagu Fwrbw, organized by Kokrajhar Rongjali Bwisagu Fwrbw Faligra Afad, began from Saturday at RN Brahma Road, Mwiderkhoro, Kokrajhar, with traditional fervour.

As part of the programme, the Late Prasenjit Brahma Memorial main stage was inaugurated by BTC MCLA Doneswar Goyari, while the Bwisagu group dance competition was inaugurated by ex-President of Kokrajhar Primary Bodo Xahitya Xabha and Literary award winner, Sarada Prasad Mashahary. A spot art competition was inaugurated by Dr Larlie Brahma, Principal of Dr Sabha Brahma Music & Fine Art College, while a poetry recitation competition was inaugurated by Borgoyary, Secretary of Kokrajhar district Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

Earlier in the morning, the flag of the Kokrajhar Rongjali Bwisagu Fwrbw Faligra Afad was hoisted by the President, Supen Chandra Brahma, while a tribute to the Bodo legendary singer, Arun Chandra Narzary, was paid by the Advisor of the Dularai Boro Harimu Afad, Jogeswar Brahma.

Also Read: All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) celebrates Rongjali Bwisagu in Kokrajhar