2nd foundation day of Barpeta Cancer Centre celebrated in Barpeta district

Barpeta: The 2nd foundation day of Barpeta Cancer Centre was celebrated in Barpeta district. The Xatradhikar of Barpeta Xatra was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Partha Pratim Baruah, HOD of Surgery and Medical Superintendent, FAAMCH and Dr. Nazirul Islam, Medical Superintendent, Barpeta Civil Hospital were the guests of honour.

The chief guest spoke about the importance of healthy diet and lifestyle for prevention from various diseases. Both the guests of honour emphasized on the importance of early detection, diagnosis and prevention from breast cancer. An audio-visual on “Awareness of Breast Cancer and its Screening” from TMH, Mumbai was also shown to the ASHA workers and guests in the audience. The MS of Barpeta Cancer Centre showcased the accomplishments of the hospital through a presentation and highlighted about the year long breast cancer screening campaign. In line with the theme, “Early Detection of Breast Cancer: Improves Outcomes” of the year long campaign on early diagnosis of breast cancer, a nukkad naatak was played by the nursing staff of BCC in the market area along with free breast screening (including free mammography for 35 years and above) in the hospital for the female beneficiaries.

Around 28 beneficiaries were screened through clinical breast examination and mammography. Breast cancer survivor testimonials were shared through videos. As an element of surprise, a book shelf to be kept in the 1st floor OPD lobby was donated to the hospital by Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Thamizholi Selvaraju. Harendra Nath and Ranjit Das, two of our patient attendants inaugurated the reader’s hub by ribbon cutting and also donated few books, magazines and newspapers for the shelf.

A voluntary blood donation camp was also conducted in the hospital on this occasion. Refreshments were distributed among the patients and their attendants as a token of gratitude. The programme ended with colourful cultural performances by the staff of the hospital.

