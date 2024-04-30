Assam: Career counselling programme organized in Tinsukia district

JAGUN: Gyandeep Senior Secondary School organized a career counselling programme which was specially chaired by Mousumi Kalita Sachdeva, CEO of GRIFFIN publication, author, poet, writer, TV spokesperson. She one among the World 24 Prominent Personalities 2024 in Prestigious Houses Of Parliament by London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD). The career counselling programme was organized for students at Jagun 3 mile under Tinsukia district. The founder of the school Doctor Pankaj Pradhan undertook an impactful initiative by organizing career counselling session for the students, youth and teachers in Jagun. Through this endeavour, they aimed to guide and empower the students mentally and make them well informed and aware about current and future opportunities in different sectors.

