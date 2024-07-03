2nd Indian Oil values day celebrated by Digboi Refinery

DIGBOI: Digboi Refinery in Assam's Tinsukia district celebrated the second annual Indian Oil Values Day here in a colourful manner at Centenary Park, fostering a sense of community with the gathering of refinery members and local residents of Digboi on Sunday evening.

The evening agenda commenced with a spirited rendition of the Indian Oil song, followed by the inauguration of a visually compelling glow display by Mr. Ajay Kaila, the Executive Director cum Refinery Head AOD Digboi in presence of S.K. Das, CGM(T), Dhanjit Baishya, CGM(TS&HSE), Colonel G. Vidyarthi, sixth Sikh Regiment, all senior officials of Digboi Refinery, local media persons and populace of Digboi.

The glow display would serve as a symbolic representation of Indian Oil's core values Nation-First, Care, Innovation, Passion, and Trust.

An amphibian boat which was offered by spiritual guru Sri Sri Janardhan Dev Goswami ji. was also demonstrated during the formal program.

The event further highlighted the importance of the said values by recognizing and celebrating excellence of contract workers who consistently exhibited core values in their daily operations.

Mr. Kaila in his key note emphasized the enduring relevance of these core values, stating, "Let us leverage our unwavering commitment to the nation, our passion for excellence, and our commitment to care for a sustainable future. We must translate our innovative spirit into tangible solutions and our dedication to trust into organized, efficient services that empower our customers and communities."

The vibrant celebration at Digboi Refinery served as a testament to the organization's unwavering commitment to its core values. It fostered a sense of unity between the refinery and the local community, highlighting the importance of these principles in shaping a brighter future for all stakeholders.

