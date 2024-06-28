Digboi Police Seize 116.8 GM of Heroin Haul, Arrest Couple in Narcotics Bust

TINSUKIA: In a major breakthrough against drugs, the Digboi police apprehended a couple peddler from No 3 Golai gaon and recovered 116.8 grams of suspected heroin concealed in 10 soap boxes on Thursday. The apprehended persons are Biman Talukdar and his wife Gitini Talukdar. During search in their premises, police seized 3 mobile phones, cash amounting to Rs 16,900 and a Hyundai car. They confessed that the consignment was brought from Dimapur in Nagaland. Biman Talukdar is a repeated offender.

