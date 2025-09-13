3-day-long District Process Lab (DPL) training underway in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A three-day District Process Lab Training for block master trainers commenced at the conference hall of Nagaon Zilla Parishad on Thursday. The training is a part of the ‘Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ initiative aimed at developing 36 tribal villages in the district.

The training programme was inaugurated by Additional District Commissioner and Nodal Officer for Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, Manorama Morang. The training will equip block master trainers, including Block Development Officers and representatives from NGOs, with the skills to implement development projects in tribal-dominated villages.

Also Read: Orientation programme under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan held in Sonitpur

Also Watch: