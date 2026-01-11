3-day-long multi-agency disaster management mock drill conducted at Chhaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a significant move towards strengthening grassroot disaster response mechanisms, a Revenue Circle Level Emergency Management Exercise (RC-EMEx-2025-26) was successfully conducted at the Chhaygaon College premises on Saturday. The three day-long programmes featured a comprehensive training and mock drill designed to test the efficacy of local disaster management plans and the coordination between various emergency services.

The exercise was organized by the Chhaygaon Revenue Circle in close coordination with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup. The initiative received technical support and collaboration from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), SDRF, NDRF, District Administration and local bodies marking a coordinated effort to bring high-level disaster preparedness to the revenue circle level.

The simulation focused on several realistic disaster scenarios, including earthquake-induced structural collapses and fire emergencies within an educational institution. During the drill, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, Medical teams, and Chhaygaon College Volunteers demonstrated rapid response techniques, including search and rescue operations, first aid administration, and the orderly evacuation of students and faculty.

Dr. Rajiv Dutta Choudhury, DPO, DDMA, Kamrup and Bhaswati Kalita, Field Officer, Chhaygaon Rev. Circle while addressing the participants, emphasized that the primary objective of the RC-EMEx is to identify gaps in the existing emergency framework and ensure that every stakeholder knows their specific role during a real-life crisis. The official noted that localizing these exercises ensures that the community is better equipped to handle the unique geographical challenges of the Kamrup district.

Experts from SSB, Rangia, ASDMA and DDMA monitored the entire proceeding, providing real-time feedback on the response time and the technical accuracy of the rescue maneuvers. The event concluded with a debriefing session where the performance of the participating units was evaluated. Local residents and students of the college witnessed the exercise, which also served as a public awareness campaign on the importance of disaster resilience.

