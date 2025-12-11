3 rescued elephants thriving at Manas National Park: Forest officials

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Three elephants brought from Udalguri district to Manas National Park, lovingly named Pompi, Nageswar, and Lili are now safe, healthy, and adapting beautifully to their new environment, according to forest officials. The forest department has been taking dedicated care of the trio since their arrival. Park authorities report that the elephants have grown comfortable around tourists. In a heartwarming sight for visitors, Pompi, Nageswar, and Lili often walk up to tourists and gently take food offered to them. Their friendly behaviour has quickly become a major attraction in the park. Officials also note that the population of wild elephants in Manas is steadily rising, which they consider a positive sign not just for conservation efforts but also for Assam’s tourism sector. The presence of healthy elephant herds, alongside the successful rehabilitation of rescued elephants, indicates improving wildlife conditions in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tourists visiting Manas National Park continue to celebrate these encounters, making Pompi, Nageswar, and Lili the new favourites of the park.

